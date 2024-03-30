Wheeler came away with a no-decision Friday, scattering five hits over six scoreless innings in a 9-3 loss to Atlanta. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander had a very impressive beginning to his campaign against a very tough opponent, but the Phillies bullpen let him down after Wheeler left the mound with a 2-0 lead. He tossed 63 of 89 pitches for strikes and generated 18 swinging strikes, and after fanning 212 batters last year -- the second time in his career he's struck out 200 or more -- Wheeler seems poised to rack up an impressive whiff total again in 2024.