Wheeler (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over six innings as the Phillies fell 4-1 to the Reds. He struck out 10.

A Bryson Stott error and a hit by pitch contributed to a two-run third inning by Cincy, and Philly's offense never woke up in a game delayed by nearly seven hours due to rain. Wheeler still delivered his second straight quality start to begin the season despite the weather, and he generated 17 swinging strikes among his 93 pitches. The veteran right-hander will take a 15:1 K:BB through 12 innings into his next start, which lines up to come in St. Louis early next week.