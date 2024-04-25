Wheeler (2-3) earned the win Thursday against the Reds, allowing one hit and four walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Wheeler's allowed just one hit in consecutive starts, as he's held opponents scoreless in 13.1 consecutive innings, posting 16 strikeouts in that span. The 33-year-old right-hander has arguably been the top fantasy starting option early in the season -- he lowered his ERA to 1.93 with a 0.88 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB through six starts (37.1 innings). Wheeler will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a road matchup Tuesday against the Angels.