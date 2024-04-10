Wheeler (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings.

The Phillies failed to give Wheeler any run support despite getting 11 baserunners during the game. Wheeler was unable to keep the Cardinals off the scoreboard forever. He shut them out through three frames before Nolan Gorman took him deep in the fourth. The Cardinals then padded their lead in the fifth with two more runs after opening the inning with a pair of hits. If you look past the record, Wheeler has been excellent thus far with a 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB in 19 innings. He'll look for his first in win of the year in his next start, which looks to come Sunday against the Pirates.