Wheeler (4-3) earned the win Monday against San Francisco, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Wheeler didn't allow an earned run for the third time in his last four starts as he shut down the Giants with a season-high 11 strikeouts. After seeing his ERA rise above 3.00 a season ago for the first time since 2019, Wheeler has cruised to a 1.64 ERA across 49.1 innings this season and is tied for the league lead in strikeouts with 63. He'll look to extend his win streak to five next time out, with a tentative matchup with the Marlins on the docket for Sunday.