Valdez was released by the Rockies on Tuesday.
Valdez has spent all of this season with Triple-A Albuquerque, posting an ugly 8.15 ERA and 49:41 K:BB over 67.1 innings. The 31-year-old holds a 4.56 ERA over parts of four major-league seasons and will now seek an opportunity elsewhere.
