The Rockies reassigned Valdez to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Valdez, who logged a 4.41 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 16.1 innings of relief at the big-league level in Boston in 2022, joined the Rockies on a minor-league deal over the winter and was expected to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The 31-year-old was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid for a roster spot after he was lit up over his 9.2 innings in Cactus League action, giving up 10 earned runs on 17 hits and four walks.
