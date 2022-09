Valdez was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

With Brian O'Keefe joining the 40-man roster to fill in for Curt Casali (paternity), Valdez is left as the Mariners' roster casualty. Valdez was claimed off waivers from Boston in July, and he has since recorded a 4.22 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in Triple-A Tacoma. Should he clear waivers, he will likely remain with the organization.