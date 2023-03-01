Valdez signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Dec. 15 and is competing for a spot in Coloardo's Opening Day bullpen.

Though he doesn't possess a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster, the 31-year-old right-hander should have a decent chance of breaking camp with the big club, given his past experience in the big leagues as well as the lackluster competition he faces for a bullpen role. Over his 13 appearances in the majors with Boston a season ago, Valdez logged a 4.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 16.1 innings.