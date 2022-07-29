site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-phillips-valdez-claimed-by-seattle-842229 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Phillips Valdez: Claimed by Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 29, 2022
at
4:54 pm ET
•
1 min read
Valdez was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.
Valdez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday but will land a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster. He's posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 16.1 innings over 13 relief appearances in the majors this year but will report to Triple-A Tacoma for now.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read