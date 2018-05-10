Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Shut down with pain
Schugel (shoulder) isn't expected to return any time soon after experiencing a recurrence of the pain which has sidelined him for all of 2018.
The righty stopped his rehabilitation program after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder. "We'll continue to put our heads together with our doctors, therapists and performance team members to help A.J. get in a position to compete at the Major League level again," trainer Todd Tomczyk said. Schugel's outlook for returning continues to look bleak.
