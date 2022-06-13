The Pirates optioned Fletcher to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Fletcher didn't make any appearances out of the Pittsburgh bullpen after he was recalled from Indianapolis last Tuesday. He was sent to the minors to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for utility man Hoy Park.
