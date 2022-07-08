site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
RotoWire Staff
Fletcher was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Fletcher was demoted to the minors last weekend and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. He has a 1.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.
