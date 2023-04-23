The Giants released Fletcher on Thursday.
Fletcher was one of two relievers with prior MLB experience cut loose by the Giants' Triple-A affiliate on Thursday, with right-hander Trevor Hildenberger also receiving his walking papers. A waiver pickup from the Pirates last July, Fletcher was moved off the Giants' 40-man roster shortly thereafter and never saw big-league action with San Francisco. The 27-year-old southpaw surrendered eight earned runs on eight hits and seven walks across three innings over his three appearances out of the Sacramento bullpen this season.