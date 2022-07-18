The Giants outrighted Fletcher to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The left-handed reliever was moved off the 40-man roster after San Francisco acquired southpaw Alex Young from the Guardians earlier Monday. Fletcher produced a 1.43 ERA at the Triple-A level during his time in Pirates organization earlier this season and appears worthy of an opportunity in the majors, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot will make it more difficult for him to get another look out of the Giants bullpen.