Fletcher was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fletcher was designated for assignment by the Pirates last week but will land a spot with the Giants less than a week later. The southpaw will report to Triple-A Sacramento after he posted a 1.45 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 18.2 innings over 14 Triple-A appearances to begin the year.