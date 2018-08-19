Hechvarria will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Cubs.

It's the fifth straight start for Hechavarria, who has taken over an everyday role for the Pirates after Jordy Mercer (calf) was placed on the disabled list Thursday. The severity of Mercer's injury isn't clear, but Hechavarria seems poised to maintain a regular lineup spot so long as the former is out of commission. Hechavarria is hitting a respectable .264 on the season, but with only four home runs and one steal in 257 plate appearances, he doesn't offer much utility outside of NL-only formats.

