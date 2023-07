The Pirates selected Williams from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

With Tucupita Marcano (knee) landing on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Williams will be called upon to add depth to the Pirates' infield unit. Williams has been impressive during his time in Triple-A, slashing .305/.384/.531 across 148 plate appearances, though he likely won't receive many starts while with the big-league club.