Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Could have played Saturday

McCutchen (knee) said he could have played Saturday if asked, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

This is encouraging news, as it appears McCutchen was held out of Saturday's game simply as precaution. The Pirates will likely wait to see how McCutchen feels during Sunday's pregame before making a decision regarding his status, but the 30-year-old seems to be on the cusp of a return.

