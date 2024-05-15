Chapman is dealing with a cracked nail on his throwing hand, MLB.com reports.
The Pirates haven't officially announced whether Chapman is available for games, but he hasn't appeared since Sunday when the issue developed. He played catch Tuesday and is healing well, so it appears that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list.
