Chapman (0-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks across 0.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.

Chapman entered Sunady's game having turned in five consecutive scoreless appearances, though he had just an 8:5 K:BB in that span. Things fell apart for him in the 10th inning of Sunday's loss, as he allowed a leadoff single and then a solo home run two batters later. For the season, Chapman now has a 4.61 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 13.2 innings.