Chapman (0-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks across 0.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.
Chapman entered Sunady's game having turned in five consecutive scoreless appearances, though he had just an 8:5 K:BB in that span. Things fell apart for him in the 10th inning of Sunday's loss, as he allowed a leadoff single and then a solo home run two batters later. For the season, Chapman now has a 4.61 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Aroldis Chapman: Struggling to get outs•
-
Pirates' Aroldis Chapman: Suspension reduced to one game•
-
Pirates' Aroldis Chapman: Suspended two games•
-
Pirates' Aroldis Chapman: Collects first save•
-
Pirates' Aroldis Chapman: Five spring appearances•
-
Pirates' Aroldis Chapman: Latches on with Pirates•