Share Video

Link copied!

Chapman (finger) struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning to earn a hold Thursday against the Cubs.

Chapman was removed from Sunday's appearance with a cracked fingernail, but the issue was never expected to require a long-term absence. After beginning the season as the Pirates' primary setup man, Chapman appeared in the seventh inning while Colin Holderman followed him in the eighth frame.

More News