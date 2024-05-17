Chapman (finger) struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning to earn a hold Thursday against the Cubs.
Chapman was removed from Sunday's appearance with a cracked fingernail, but the issue was never expected to require a long-term absence. After beginning the season as the Pirates' primary setup man, Chapman appeared in the seventh inning while Colin Holderman followed him in the eighth frame.
