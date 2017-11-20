Meadows (oblique) was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster Monday.

As expected, the move was made to protect Meadows -- who is viewed as the team's top prospect -- from the Rule 5 draft. He's coming off a disappointing 2017 campaign during which he hit just .250/.311/.359 in 72 games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He also dealt with hamstring and oblique injuries that limited him. The highly-touted prospect should compete for a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, though the team may opt to start him out at Indianapolis once again.