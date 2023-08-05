Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Meadows (personal) continues to receive treatment for his anxiety and has yet to resume baseball activities, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since early April and remains without a timeline for his return. Meadows will likely need a lengthy buildup period and rehab assignment once he's taking part in baseball work, so he likely won't be back this season until at least September.