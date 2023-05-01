The Tigers transferred Meadows (personal) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Meadows has been on the IL since April 7 while dealing with anxiety, and there's no timetable for when the outfielder will return to the club. At the very least, Meadows' move to the IL ensures that he won't be back in action with the Tigers until the second week of June. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Braden Bristo, whom Detroit claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay.