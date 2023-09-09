Meadows (personal) will not return to the Tigers this season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Meadows has been on the injured list since early April due to anxiety. He's been away from the team for the last several months, and there's no longer time for him to ramp back into game shape.
More News
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Still no baseball activity•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Still without timetable•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Participates in team workout•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Stepping away with anxiety•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Taking seat Tuesday•