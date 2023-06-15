Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Thursday that Meadows (personal) is continuing his treatment in Florida, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Meadows has been on the injured list since April 7 while dealing with anxiety and was staying in Detroit prior to the Tigers' last road trip. It remains unknown when Meadows will return, but it's possible the Tigers opt to send him on a rehab assignment before bringing him back on the big-league roster.
