Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Monday that he hasn't talked with Meadows (personal) "in a few months," Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Meadows hasn't played anywhere since early April, as he's been away from the team for several months while dealing with anxiety. "We're going to explore what the path forward is," Harris said. "I don't have any answers on that. I hope he's doing well. I've got to reconnect with him. That's going to be a priority for us in October." Meadows is eligible for salary arbitration for a final time this offseason but seems likely to be non-tendered. He will turn 29 in May.