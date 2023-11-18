Meadows (personal) was non-tendered by the Tigers on Friday.
Meadows appeared in only six games for Detroit in 2023 -- none after the first week of April -- because of anxiety issues. It's unclear what the future holds for the 28-year-old outfielder.
