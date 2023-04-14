Meadows (anxiety) was at Comerica Park on Friday for an on-field workout with his teammates, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Meadows went on the 10-day injured list last weekend due to anxiety and it's unclear when he might feel ready to return to live games, but Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was encouraged by his presence. "We'll continue to monitor his progress and see what's next for him," Hinch said Friday. "We don't have a plan set in place, other than this is a good sign that he's able to get back to the ballpark and get some baseball work done."