Falter (3-2) earned the win Friday over Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 7.1 innings. He struck out four.

Falter was excellent Friday, blanking Atlanta for seven innings before Ronald Acuna broke up the shutout bid with a three-run homer in the eighth. Faltner's now pitched into the eighth inning in back-to-back outings while delivering three straight quality starts. The 27-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.55 with a 0.98 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 10 starts (58.1 innings) this season. Falter's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Blue Jays in his next outing.