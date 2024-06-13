Falter (3-4) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters over four innings.

Falter wasn't hit particularly hard -- seven of the eight knocks against him were singles -- but the constant stream of baserunners was too much for him to overcome. This was the second straight outing during which the left-hander lasted just four innings after he went at least six frames in each of his four previous starts. Falter's ERA was at a solid 3.22 through the end of May, but with two straight poor starts to begin June, it now sits at 3.86 overall.