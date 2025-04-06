Falter (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings.

Falter entered the fifth inning with a 4-1 lead but was unable to record an out, ultimately surrendering six runs in the frame. Despite generating an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 88 pitches, the southpaw was tagged for two home runs by Trent Grisham. He'll take an ugly 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB across 10 innings into a road matchup with the Reds next weekend.