Falter did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over six innings.
Falter started strong with four scoreless innings but exited in a 2-2 tie after giving up runs in the fifth and sixth frames. The 27-year-old was efficient, throwing 56 strikes on 87 pitches and generating nine whiffs. He's slated for a tough matchup with the Yankees next weekend.
