Falter (0-2) was hit with the loss against the Reds on Friday after giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out four batters across five innings.

Falter got into trouble quickly Friday, allowing the first three batters he faced to reach on walks. A double play kept hope alive that he'd be able to get through the first inning with minimal damage, though those hopes quickly evaporated when Jeimer Candelario smacked a ball 384 feet into the left field bleachers. Two more walks and a wild pitch allowed Cincinnati to score two more runs in the third frame and would keep the Reds in front for the rest of the game. Falter now owns a 7.20 ERA through 15 innings across his first three starts, and he's lined up to make his next start at home against the Nationals.