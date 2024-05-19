Falter came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Cubs, allowing three hits and two walks over 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

While he wasn't dominant, managing only six swinging strikes among his 83 pitches, Falter produced a steady stream of weak contact and didn't give up an extra-base hit or letting a baserunner get into scoring position until the eighth inning, when Colin Holderman replaced him and shut down a Cubs rally. Falter has delivered back-to-back quality starts, giving him four on the season, and the southpaw will take a 3.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB through 51 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against Atlanta.