Falter came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw left the game with the Pirates nursing a 1-0 lead, but the game didn't end up getting decided until the 14th. Falter tossed 56 of 81 pitches for strikes in his fourth straight quality start and sixth of the season, and the former Phillie has become a surprisingly reliable rotation option in 2024. He'll take a 3.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB through 64.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Dodgers.