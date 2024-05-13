Falter didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out one.

Falter generated his third quality start of the campaign; however, he tied his season low in strikeouts and surrendered a homer for a fifth consecutive start. The long ball was a first-inning, two-run home run by Christopher Morel. During his last five starts, Falter owns a 4.13 ERA with 21 strikeouts across 28.1 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start during a four-game road series with the Cubs next week.