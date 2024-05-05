Falter did not factor into the decision, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Sunday against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Falter allowed three consecutive extra-base hits including back-to-back homers in the second that allowed three runs to cross the plate but was able to keep the Pirates in the game, working his way through 5.1 innings without allowing any additional damage. Falter has tossed at least five innings in six of seven starts this season while allowing three or fewer runs in five of those games for an ERA of 4.34 with a quality 1.02 WHIP. Despite his general effectiveness, Falter's spot in the rotation appears shaky as Pirates' top-prospect Paul Skenes also pitched Sunday in Triple-A with a call to the majors likely not too far off for the highly-touted righty. When Skenes does receive the call, it will either be Falter or Quinn Priester who are likely to lose their spot with the currently injured Marco Gonzales also muddying up the waters further if/when he eventually returns from a forearm issue that's kept him sidelined since April 14.