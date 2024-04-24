Falter (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

Falter was dominant Tuesday, matching a career high with eight strikeouts while holding the Brewers scoreless through seven innings. He'd allow a home run to Gary Sanchez to lead off the eighth, but the Pirates would hang on for the 2-1 victory. After allowing six runs in his first start this year, Falter's now held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his subsequent four outings. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.33 with a 0.89 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 27 innings this season. Falter's tentatively slated to face the Giants on the road Sunday in his next start.