Falter (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Phillies, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out three batters across five innings.

Falter rarely faltered against his former club, as his lone blemish came on an RBI single off the bat of Bryson Stott during the fifth inning. However, the 26-year-old southpaw still owns a 4.20 ERA on the year and has struck out just six batters through 15 frames, putting a relatively low ceiling on his fantasy value. He's lined up to make his next start on the road Wednesday against the Mets.