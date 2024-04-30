Falter (2-2) allowed five runs on six hits over five innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Oakland.

Falter gave up one run through three innings before the Athletics plated two runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames. The 27-year-old southpaw had allowed just four runs over his previous four starts (23 innings) before Monday's rough outing. On a better note, he forced 11 swinging strikes Monday, giving him 25 over his last two starts. Falter will carry a 4.22 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be at home against the Rockies this weekend.