Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Friday that Falter will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Paul Skenes will come up to make his major-league debut Saturday, which has thrown the rotation statuses of Falter and Quinn Priester into question. While Falter will take the ball Sunday, Shelton wasn't ready to commit to how his rotation will look after that. It should take shape in the coming days. Falter has collected a 4.34 ERA and 26:9 K:BB over 37.1 innings covering seven starts this season.