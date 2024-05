Reynolds went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI in Monday's win over the Brewers.

Reynolds was unstoppable Monday. He had four hits through seven innings, including an RBI double in the third, before capping off his big night with a solo shot to lead off the ninth. He snapped a 13-game homerless drought, during which he registered an ugly .526 OPS. Reynolds improved his slash line to .256/.351/.427 with 17 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 188 plate appearances.