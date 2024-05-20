Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Reynolds has swiped two bags over his last three games, and he's hit safely in five straight contests (6-for-21). The outfielder isn't one to run a lot -- he had a career-high 12 steals in 145 games last season, so he's roughly on track to match that number in 2024 after picking up his fourth theft of the campaign Sunday. Reynolds has added a .254/.341/.407 slash line with five home runs, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple through 48 contests overall.