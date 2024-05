Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a grand slam during Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.

Reynolds clobbered his second-career grand slam Wednesday, bringing Joey Bart, Michael Taylor and Andrew McCutchen in to score and give the Pirates a 5-0 lead. Since May 5, Reynolds is batting .284 with two homers, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.