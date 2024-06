Reynolds went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Thursday against the Cardinals.

Reynolds hit a comebacker that glanced off Lance Lynn in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He's gone 15-for-46 in that span, while also tallying six RBI and five runs scored. Even with the strong stretch, Reynolds is hitting a mediocre .262 and also has an ISO of only .160 across 306 plate appearances this season -- the lowest mark of his career.