Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Friday against the Rockies.

Reynolds popped his ninth home run of the season in the first inning and also extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Though it was only his second long ball in that span, Reynolds has hit .340 with a .969 OPS to go along with eight RBI and six runs scored. Overall, he has turned in another solid season through 310 plate appearances, maintaining a .335 wOBA and 116 wRC+.