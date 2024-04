Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Reynolds got the Pirates on the board in the third inning with a two-run shot off Bryse Wilson, Pittsburgh's only two runs in the eventual defeat. It's the third homer of the year for Reynolds and his first extra-base hit in 13 games. The switch-hitting outfielder is now slashing .263/.386/.411 with 15 RBI, nine runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 25 games this season.