Smith-Njigba was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster as the Pirates make the signing of Aroldis Chapman official. Smith-Njigba has struggled during his brief chances in the majors the last two seasons, but he slashed .280/.366/.473 with 15 homers and 21 steals in 2023 at Triple-A Indianapolis and will turn just 25 in April, so there could be some interest on waivers.